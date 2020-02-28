|
|
With immense sadness we announce the passing of Doris Moogk, beloved wife of 58 years of Peter Moogk, cherished mother of Marilyn (Brian), Alan (Dobrila), and Paul (Jennifer), and adoring grandmother of Sean and Julia. Born and raised in Hamilton, she was the only daughter of Marion and Will Metcalfe. Doris graduated from McMaster University with a degree in Mathematics and Economics, and worked as a computer programmer at Burroughs Corporation before leaving to raise her three children. She volunteered for years as a school librarian, before joining Royal Trust in banking. After living in Ottawa with her family for most of her adult life, she and Peter moved to Guelph in retirement. We wish to thank the staff of Arbour Trails and Paramed, who provided such loving care for Doris in her final years, and the team at Hospice Wellington who helped to make her passing peaceful. In lieu of flowers, contributions to support the work of Hospice Wellington would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 28, 2020