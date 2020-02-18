|
Ella passed away peacefully at The Village of Winston Park, in Kitchener on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 93 and is now home with her Lord and Saviour. Survived by husband John: sons Tim (Nancy), Don, Steve (Tammy); daughters Melissa Racho (Brian), Karen Dobson (Al), Elinor Cressman (Ralph), Mary Beth Fehderau (Harry), Laurie Burkard (Peter); twenty grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; sister-in-law Ivy Riediger; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father Henry, and mother Susan; infant daughter Margaret Anne; two brothers, Eric and Edwin; two sisters Esther and Marion, and a daughter-in-law Janice. Ella was born September 29, 1926 and raised in Kitchener, Ontario. She was a lifelong member of Kitchener Mennonite Brethren Church, where she met her future husband John. They were married May 13, 1950 and lived in Manitoba for 14 years where their eight children were born. In 1965 they moved back to Ontario, and for many years Ella served as treasurer at the church and volunteered at Camp Crossroads. Ella was a prolific letter writer and was dedicated to writing weekly emails to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, and Blue Jays baseball. Family and Friends are invited to share their memories of Ella with her family during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at WMB Church - Kitchener site, 19 Ottawa St N, Kitchener, ON, on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at the church. Interment will have taken place at Parkview Cemetery. Condolences for the family and donations to MB Mission Board or Heart and Stroke Foundation may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 18, 2020