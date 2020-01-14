|
Peacefully, at Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford, Ontario on the 9th of January, 2020, Ella Ida Mary Morgan (nee Pawletzki) in her 86th year. Wife of beloved husband Albert Morgan. Loving mother of Michael Nihls and his wife Martha, Kim Nihls, Marjorie and her husband Dan O'Driscoll, Jeff Nihls and Julie Nihls and her partner Steve Bennett and stepmother of Archie Morgan and his wife Liz. Proud Grandma/Nana of Amy Nihls, Rebecca Mackereth, Carmen Nihls, Suzanne Nihls, Travis Nihls, Taylor Nihls, Michelle O' Driscoll, Casey O'Driscoll, Troy Nihls, Sabrina Nihls, Erik Nihls Stammschroer and Danielle Nihls Stammschroer and much-loved step-grandmother of Nikesha and Comaya Morgan. Very proud and cherished great-grandma to JM Nihls, Mila Mackereth, Winter Criscitiello, Charli and Vaughn Hendsbee and Charlie Mader. Sister of Robert Pawletzki and his wife Joyce. Also survived by nephews Robin and Bobby Pawletzki and Crystal Scott. Ella was born in Erbsville, ON on June 17, 1934, daughter of Marjorie Pawletzki (nee Brown) and Hans Pawletzki. Ella married Charles (Charlie) Allen Nihls on November 29, 1952. She and Charlie (deceased, June 2003) raised their family in Kitchener, ON. In 2008, Ella met Albert Morgan at a Jehovah's Witness convention and they were married on November 07, 2009. Ella and Albert celebrated 10 years of marriage in November 2019 with close friends and family. In recent years, Ella has grown in her faith and continues to draw inspiration and strength from her loving relationship with Jehovah. Ella's family has many wonderful memories of her motherly love, honesty and strength of character. Her love of music and dancing has always been central to her being the spark of family gatherings. Ella's passing leaves us with a heartache no one can heal. May our memories of her love for us keep us forever strong. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall located at 10 St. Patrick Drive, Brantford ON. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery, Kitchener, ON. Donations to the Stedman Community Hospice (591-751-7096) are appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to TOLL FUNERAL HOME. www.tollfh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020