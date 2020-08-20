1/1
Ella Ramsaroop
1923 - 2020
On August 18, 2020, Ella Ramsaroop passed away at approximately 8:12 P.M. EST at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener ON, at the age of 96. Born on November 5, 1923 in Bloomfield, Guyana. Beloved Daughter of the late Mr and Mrs Goriah Ramgadoo. Devoted Wife to the late Ugrah Ramsaroop. Loving Mother to the late Randolph and Dato and Survived by Hector, Savitree, Seeta, Leela, Venod, Sanita, Shravena and Mohan. Ella will also be missed by her 16 grand kids and 16 great grand kids. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Sunnyside Home for attending to all of Ella's needs during her last years with us. Ella's family will receive relatives and friends from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Interment at Parkview Cemetery. Guests are required to RSVP to attend the visitation and service and face masks are mandatory. Extended family and friends are invited to view Ella's service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Sunnyside Home Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ella's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 20, 2020.
