More Obituaries for Elmina JANTZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmina JANTZI

Elmina JANTZI Obituary
Peacefully surrounded by her family at Derbeckers Heritage House, St. Jacobs, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Elmer N. Jantzi (1992). Loving mother of Dorothy and Ian Kuepfer, Kenneth and Bernita Jantzi and the late Ethel Jantzi (1956). Dear grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by her sisters Katie Jantzi Wagler, Nancy Martin, Emma (Nicholas) Gerber and brother-in-law Floyd Kuepfer and sister-in-law Mary Jantzi. Predeceased by her brother, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law; Aaron L. and Katie Jantzi, Aaron N. Jantzi, Solomon Wagler and Amos Martin. Special thank you to family, friends and the staff at Derbeckers for your love, care and support. Friends may call at the Futher-Franklin Funeral Home, 1172 Henry Street, Wellesley on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Cedar Grove Amish Mennonite Church, 4831 Deborah Glaister Line, Wellesley on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. The ministry of Cedar Grove will be officiating. Interment to follow in Cedar Grove Amish Mennonite Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donation to Christian Aid Ministries or Masters International Ministries would be appreciated. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020
