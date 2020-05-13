It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Elmon Wayne Bretz on Monday, May 11, 2020 in his 89th year. Elmon passed away peacefully at The Village of University Gates Long Term Care in Waterloo with his wife of 68 years by his side and the rest of his family there in spirit. Elmon is survived by his beloved wife Ann Bretz. Loved father of Keith Bretz (Helen), Laurie Staller (Andy) and son-in-law Jeff Welch. Papa will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Krista (Shane), Kayla (Roger), Jessica (Steve), Haley, Trevor (Nicole), Tyson and Logan and three great-grandchildren Ava, Gia and Brock. Dear brother of Marilyn Kilbey (Len) and sister-in-law Carol Bretz. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his daughter Gwen Welch (2011), siblings Lorene Shantz and Lloyd Bretz and parents Gordon and Rhea Bretz. Elmon worked at CN Weber for over 35 years until his retirement. He enjoyed boating, swimming, woodworking, biking and riding his ATV and above all spending time with his family at his cottage on Belwood Lake. Special thanks to all the staff at University Gates and a heartfelt thank you to his Wright Neighbourhood family for their amazing care and compassion. We could not have made it through this without you. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Westmount Funeral Home in Kitchener (519-743-8900). A private family service will be held at a later date. Donations to the ALS Society of Canada or the Alzheimer Society in memory of Elmon would be greatly appreciated. "FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"