Elmon Bretz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elmon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Elmon Wayne Bretz on Monday, May 11, 2020 in his 89th year. Elmon passed away peacefully at The Village of University Gates Long Term Care in Waterloo with his wife of 68 years by his side and the rest of his family there in spirit. Elmon is survived by his beloved wife Ann Bretz. Loved father of Keith Bretz (Helen), Laurie Staller (Andy) and son-in-law Jeff Welch. Papa will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Krista (Shane), Kayla (Roger), Jessica (Steve), Haley, Trevor (Nicole), Tyson and Logan and three great-grandchildren Ava, Gia and Brock. Dear brother of Marilyn Kilbey (Len) and sister-in-law Carol Bretz. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his daughter Gwen Welch (2011), siblings Lorene Shantz and Lloyd Bretz and parents Gordon and Rhea Bretz. Elmon worked at CN Weber for over 35 years until his retirement. He enjoyed boating, swimming, woodworking, biking and riding his ATV and above all spending time with his family at his cottage on Belwood Lake. Special thanks to all the staff at University Gates and a heartfelt thank you to his Wright Neighbourhood family for their amazing care and compassion. We could not have made it through this without you. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Westmount Funeral Home in Kitchener (519-743-8900). A private family service will be held at a later date. Donations to the ALS Society of Canada or the Alzheimer Society in memory of Elmon would be greatly appreciated. "FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved