Elroy J. LICHTI

Elroy J. LICHTI Obituary
After 94 years of joyous life, Elroy Lichti passed away at Nithview Retirement Home on January 18. He was a kind, gentle man who lived his life with strength and determination, modelling a strong work ethic for his family. Elroy grew up on a farm near Tavistock where he spent his early years. As a young man, his love of travel took him to Okotoks, Alberta to work for a farmer. While there, he travelled to Vancouver visiting the city simply out of curiosity. He eventually pursued his love of driving and became a truck driver for B&W Feed and Seed in New Hamburg, where he worked until he retired. He and his wife Loretta travelled throughout Canada and as far away as Japan. Both enjoyed attending blue grass festivals. In spite of multiple hip replacement surgeries, Elroy stayed active and went for a daily walk, always maintaining a sense of humour. Elroy will be missed by his daughters and sons-in-laws, Linda and Bill McIntosh, Shirley Lichti and John Hayes, and Karen and Mark Pfaff, grandchildren Brent and Yvonne McIntosh, Tom McIntosh and Pam Hurvid, Pat and Becky McIntosh, Jordan Pfaff and Dave Brown, Kelly and Nick Langenegger, Taylor Pfaff and Dylan DaCosta, Stephen Hayes, and great grandchildren Lilly, Elise, Ethan, Avery, and William. Elroy was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Loretta. He will be fondly remembered by his sister, Leona Bender, and sisters-in-law Emmalien, Geneva, and Mildred Lichti, Steinman brothers-in-law Wallace and Bob McCormick, sisters-in-law Vernetta and Ruth Steinman. He was predeceased by brother-in-law Mervin Bender, brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmon, Stan (Erma), Lincoln (Maryann), Mervin, and Ken, and Steinman brothers/sisters-in-law Violet McCormick, Olin, Mahlon and Emma, Alvin and Ada, Orval and Pat, and Laverne. His family will receive visitors on Thursday January 23 from 2-4 pm and from 7-9 pm at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home in New Hamburg. A funeral will be held on Friday January 24 at 11 am at Steinman Mennonite Church, 1316 Snyder's Road West in Baden where Elroy was a long time member. In lieu of flowers, donations to Steinman Mennonite Church and the Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 20, 2020
