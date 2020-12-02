Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Chartwell Westmount Nursing Home at the age of 82. Beloved wife for 59 years to the late Jorn (2018). Loving Mom to Eric, Lars and his wife Kim. Cherished Farmor to Kaitlynn and Lukas. Survived by Grethe Jensen (the late Frede). Predeceased by Ole Olsen and his wife Birthe. Cremation has taken place. There will be no formal service. Else's family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Guests must RSVP through the funeral home's website to attend Else's visitation. Masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Westmount Long Term Care (Chartwell) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Else's memorial.