Elsie Isobel HARRIS
Passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on September 28th, 2020, in her 97th year. Born in Snelgrove, Ontario on November 17th, 1923, to Benjamin and Catherine Harrison. Isobel was a long-time resident of Guelph Township from 1948 to 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Donald (2007), daughter Jane Chadder (1977), and sister Margaret Bates (2018). Dear mother of Ruth Robinson (Ronald) of Ariss, Ralph Harris (Antoinette) of Maryhill, and Warren Harris (Mary Jo) of Guelph. Much loved grandmother of Benjamin Robinson (Lindsey), James Robinson, Christopher Robinson (Ainsley), Reta Dronick (Wayne), Vincent Harris (Edyta), Neil Harris, and Liam Harris (Tara). Great-grandmother of Silas, Clayton and Isobel Robinson, Lily and Luke Dronick, Maria and Marcus Harris, and Zachary and Alexander Harris. Isobel cherished time spent with family at her beautiful century farmhouse, Bengar, where she cultivated extensive perennial gardens. She was an avid reader of contemporary literature and a talented watercolour artist. Isobel's keen intellect and brave spirit were admired by those who had the privilege of knowing her and will be deeply missed. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Isobel's notice. Memorial contributions to the Guelph Public Library or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 3, 2020.
