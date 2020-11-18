Elsie Taylor (nee Koch) passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at the Wellington Terrace. Elsie is survived by Husband Lloyd of 68 years, her children Catherine, Mike (Lee), Ron (Sheri). Predeceased by her son Ken. Following Elsie's wishes there will be no service or visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Erb & Good Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to a charity of your choice
may be arranged at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.