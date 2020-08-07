1/
Elvina Diefenbacher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Lorne Diefenbacher (2013). Loving mother of Douglas and Dianne of Moorefield, Lloyd and Joyce of Drayton, Shirley and Kenneth Wideman of Fordwich, Steven and Valerie of Kingwood, and Marvin and Judy of Drayton. Loved grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Amzi and Erla Wideman and Menno and Florence Wideman, and sister-in-law of Edward and Gladys Diefenbacher, Walter and Florence Martin, Elaine Frey, Earl and Esther Diefenbacher, and Doris Mackenzie. Predeceased by her parents Manassah and Lucinda Wideman, stepmother MaryAnn Martin Wideman, grandson Tyson Diefenbacher, sisters-in-law Eileen Wideman, Aleda Diefenbacher, and Vera Bowman, and brother-in-law Abner Bowman. A drive-by viewing will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Elmira Mennonite Meeting House, 68 Church St. W., Elmira. Private interment will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Elmira Mennonite Cemetery, then to Goshen Mennonite Meeting House for a private family service by invitation. The family wishes to thank the staff at Barnswallow Place for their kind and compassionate care. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved