More Obituaries for Emela ANTHONY
Emela (Mel) ANTHONY

Emela (Mel) ANTHONY Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Lorne Anthony. Loving mom to Bob. A private service and interment at Williamsburg Cemetery has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). A heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Westmount Chartwell Long Term Care for their excellent care during her brief stay. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Emela's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020
