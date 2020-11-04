It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Emil Sonnenburg, who died peacefully on November 1, 2020 at the age of 92. He went to be with his Lord and Saviour, and to join his beloved wife, Ida (2006) and his son, Sieg (2001) in heaven. Emil will be cherished by his children Art (Margie), George (Amanda) and daughter-in-law, Doris (George). Emil was the beloved Opa to seven grandchildren: Kyle (Suncana), Brittany (T.J.) Parkes, Ryan (Aynslie), Cassandra (Brian) White, Riley (Kristijana), Spencer, and Victoria. He also had four great-grandchildren: Ryder and Adriana Parkes and Sloan and Kayd White. He will be fondly remembered by his brother, sisters, many nieces and nephews, and extended family. For many years, Emil was a loyal employee at Electrohome Limited. He found great joy in helping others and will be remembered for his kindness, encouragement, generosity, and steadfast faith in God. The family would like to thank the staff at People Care AR Goudie for their love and compassion toward Emil. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 with a private interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral service will be for invited guests only. For those who are unable to attend the funeral are invited to view the service by live-stream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Ontario Christian Gleaners would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Emil's memorial.