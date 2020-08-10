Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Survived by her husband Boleslaw "William" Tracz. Loving mother of the late Mary Zilinski, Irene Tracz and Edward Tracz. Mother-in-law of Peter Zilinski (Carol). Proud Babcia of Tracey (Rob) Kaal, Jamie (Kim) Zilinski, Amy (Jeff) Carlaw, and Michael (Madison) Jenken and great-grandmother of Zachary, Tyler, Nathan and Matthew. Aunt to Witold Tracz and his family. Special thanks to the staff of Columbia Forest Long Term Care and St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care. Emilia's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 and from 10-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener 519-749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend either the visitation or the service, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
