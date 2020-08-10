1/2
Emilia Mary Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Survived by her husband Boleslaw "William" Tracz. Loving mother of the late Mary Zilinski, Irene Tracz and Edward Tracz. Mother-in-law of Peter Zilinski (Carol). Proud Babcia of Tracey (Rob) Kaal, Jamie (Kim) Zilinski, Amy (Jeff) Carlaw, and Michael (Madison) Jenken and great-grandmother of Zachary, Tyler, Nathan and Matthew. Aunt to Witold Tracz and his family. Special thanks to the staff of Columbia Forest Long Term Care and St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care. Emilia's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 and from 10-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener 519-749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend either the visitation or the service, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Emilia's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved