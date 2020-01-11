Home

Passed away peacefully at Lisaard House after a long courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday January 5th, 2020. Emily Evens was in her 60th year. Born in Simcoe Ontario, daughter of late John Saranchuk and Elsie Hill/Saranchuk, Stepfather Bruce Hill. Survived by her loving husband Wayne, and beloved mother of Kaitlyn. Dear brother of late John Anthony, Jeffrey Hill (Lee Anne), Sylvia (Michael) Kozicki, Craig (Kimberly) Hill and Paul (Alisa) Saranchuk. Survived by her In-laws Maryanne, Steve(Kerry), Scott, Sandra(Ed), Craig, Shawn, and dear friend Valerie Evens. Emily will also be sadly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Emily requested to be cremeated. Her ashes will be interred in Cambridge at a location to be determined. Celebration of Life will occur on January 19th, 2020, from 1 - 4p.m. at The Pines, on 115 Fountain St. South, Cambridge, ON, with a Time of Sharing at 2p.m. Friends and family are all welcome. The family would especially like to thank the Oncology Department at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital, the home care RN's(Pat and Joanne), and Staff at the Lisaard House, for their constant attentive treatment, support and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lisaard House would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020
