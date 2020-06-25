Emily Dolbeer

With deep sadness, we announce the death of Emily Marion Scheffer Dolbeer. She died peacefully on June 22, aged 96, at Forest Heights Long Term Care Home. Emily was a brilliant, generous and loving person with a strong commitment to her family. She was born in Covington, Kentucky the daughter of Flora and George Scheffer, and attended Holmes High School. She graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Chemistry from Gettysburg College, where she met the love of her life, Martin, whom she married in 1945. They moved to Canada in 1959 with their three children. In her 40's, Emily returned to school, obtaining a Masters of Social Work from Wilfrid Laurier University. She worked at the Children's Aid Society following her graduation, until her retirement in 1986. She was an active member of Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. In retirement she enjoyed swimming, reading, crossword puzzles, and was a whiz at Jeopardy. She is survived by her children Melissa Dolbeer (Bryan), Craig Dolbeer (Deborah), and Pam Gahwiler (Don), grandchildren Nathan LeBlanc (Laura), Jessica Dolbeer (Jack), and Maggie Dolbeer (Alex), and great grandchildren Jay and Aleah LeBlanc, Logan and Addison Bangay. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin Luther Dolbeer, and daughter-in-law Janice Thorman Dolbeer. She will be interred in Parkview Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church at a later date. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be directed to Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Waterloo, Memorial Fund and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 25, 2020.