Passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Cambridge, on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the age of 92. Emma was predeceased by her siblings. She will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and her close friends. At Emma's Request Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 9, 2020.