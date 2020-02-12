|
|
Emma spent most of her life as part of a dynamic duo in Cowansville, Quebec. She and her dearest "Mummy" were cherished community and Trinity United Church members. She moved to Kitchener in 2013. As part of Buddy Choir and Lori Maloney's Drama Camp, Emma reached her dreams of performing on stage. W.A.LE.S. helped her to discover and reach new dreams. She saw beauty everywhere. If you knew her, she likely called you beautiful or handsome more than once. You know there's no such thing as too many handbags, there's always room for dessert and everyone needs a schmoozle every once in awhile. Emma leaves behind loving sisters Susan and Pippa; Daddy and "Steppie;" brothers in law, Garry and Owen; nieces and nephews Becca, Charlotte and Peter; Ben and Gemma; her beloved Leslie and all of the dear friends she made at Buddy Choir, W.A.LE.S., and the whole community who loved and supported her. A Celebration of Life service has been planned for Saturday February 15th from 4:30 to 7:30 pm at 141 Whitney Place. Wear your pinks and purples!
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 12, 2020