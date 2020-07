After a courageous battle with cancer at his Waterloo residence at the age of 74 years. Emmanuel is survived by his wife Jilma Ruiz and will also be remembered by other family. At his request, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo 617 King Street N. Waterloo. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700