It is with great sadness that the Rocke family announces the passing of Enid. After a brief illness, at the age of 87, Enid passed away peacefully with family at her side at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener. She leaves behind her beloved husband of over 44 years, George Edward Rocke. She will be missed by her stepchildren Steven Rocke (Maggie), Terry Rocke (Thui), David Rocke (Sylvia) and Janice Fioravanti (Rocke). Enid will also be missed by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Enid was born to Andrew and Desta (Rusty) Schreiber on March 12, 1933 in Etobicoke, ON. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Eloise. Enid is survived by her niece Cathy and her children. Enid worked for Bell Canada for over thirty years. After retiring, she and George moved to Southcott Pines in Grand Bend where they lived happily with their beloved dog Sandy for over fifteen years. They then moved to London, ON and finally Stonecroft Village in New Hamburg where they made many friends. Last year, George and Enid moved into Winston Park Retirement Home. George and his family wish to thank the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and the caregivers at Winston Park for the wonderful support and care that Enid received. Masks are mandatory for visitation and services at the funeral home. Please RSVP to attend visitation. Enid's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. The family will celebrate her life privately. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
