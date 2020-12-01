It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eric Charles Stollery Glue at home on Friday, November 27, 2020. Eric was born in Ipswich, England on December 3rd, 1922. Predeceased by his loving wife Pauline (Margot) Glue, his parents Charles and Elsie Glue and sister Edna Cryer. Eric was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. - He will be sadly missed by his son Chris and daughter-in-law Rita, his grandchildren Michael & Jennifer Glue, Melinda & Billy Edwardson, Anita & Kevin Hollands and Ron Cybulskie, his great-grandchildren Emily, Dylan, Jay and Ethan Glue, Paige and Blaine Downer, Melissa Edwardson and Carson and Taryn Hollands. Eric will also be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law Jane Way & Bernard in England, Anne Derret & Lee in British Columbia and Maureen Allum in England, his nieces Karen Bartram of England, Julie Burton of New Zealand, his nephew Terry Cryer of England and his cousin Pat Segger Heinemann of New Zealand. He will also be remembered by Edith Henry, Charlene Glue and many friends and neighbours. Eric spent his youth growing up in Ipswich including five years living in Egypt. When he was eighteen years old he followed in his father's footsteps and joined the RAF and served during World War Two in Rhodesia, Africa. After the war he met and married his sweetheart in 1948. After having a son born in 1952 Eric had set a plan to support his family and work towards immigrating to Australia to provide a better life. In 1956 he did immigrate but decided on Canada instead. His wife and young son joined him eight months later. Eric and Margot worked hard and bought their first house together in 1960 moving into the new city of Bramalea. After retirement from Toshiba Canada their love of travel took them to many different countries in Europe and the Caribbean. With over thirty vacations to Barbados it was obvious what their favourite destination was. In 2018 Eric sold his house in Bramalea and moved to Kitchener to live out the balance of his life with his son and daughter-in-law. To honour Eric's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his life will be held when we can all safely gather together. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Sick Kids or a charity of choice
