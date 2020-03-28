|
Eric passed away at Innisfree House in Kitchener on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Nellie Hiltz (nee Hoogerwerf) for 63 years and loving father of Dan Hiltz (Janet) and Cindy Harrington (Kevin). Grandfather of Jennifer, Alana, Melissa (Mike) and David (Sarah). Great-grandfather of Lilian, Avery, Cicely and Jackson. Brother of Lynda Holmesdale. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Alice Hiltz (nee Robar) and sister Inez Zwicker. Eric was co-owner of the St. Jacobs Canning Company and Vice President of Pillsbury Canada and Brights Foods. He was a member of Calvary United Church, St. Jacobs. A private family funeral service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. A private interment will be held at the Calvary United Cemetery, St. Jacobs. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Calvary United Church, St. Jacobs or Innisfree House may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 28, 2020