It is with great sadness that the family of Eric Redwood announce his passing on March 30, 2020 at the age of 89 years old. Eric is survived by his loving wife Sylvia June Rose Redwood. He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Raymond, Christine, Michael, and Steven, and his cherished grandchildren: Aedyn, Natasha, Ryan, Lisa, Nicole, and Lee. As per Eric's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held for his immediate family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. In lieu of flowers and donations, his family is asking friends and family to self-isolate and stay home, so that the family can be together soon. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Eric's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 3, 2020