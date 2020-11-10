Passed away peacefully at Lanark Heights on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 88. He leaves behind his two stepsons, Jim Mallard of Cambridge and Ron Mallard of Kitchener also a sister Karin Durcharme of London, Ontario, brothers George of Quebec and Sven of British Columbia. Predeceased by his partner for 47 years, Val (Mallard) Johnson. Eric was a member of the Army and Navy Club on Gage Avenue and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to a charity of choice
