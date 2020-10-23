Erik James of RR1 Milverton, passed away peacefully with his parents by his side, at Sick Kids Hospital, Toronto on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at the age of 6. Beloved son of Seth and Charlene (Streicher) Kuepfer. Dear brother of AvaLynn and Ryan Kuepfer. Cherished grandson of James and Marie Streicher and Manuel and Ruth Anne Kuepfer. Great-grandson of Ruth Kuepfer and Enoch and Mary Streicher. Fondly remembered by his aunts and uncles Ronald (Rhoda), Merlin (Kathy), Kristene (Richard), Joseph, Lydiann (Samuel), Jake, Ada, Maribeth and seven cousins. Sadly missed by his Sick Kids family. Predeceased by his great-grandparents Reuben Kuepfer, Jonathan and Lena Kuepfer, Joseph and Lydia Jantzi and his aunt Kristene. Family and friends will be received at the family residence, 6653 Road 121, RR1 Milverton on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after 6:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 23, 2020 until 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the family residence on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Reuben Streicher officiating. Interment in 7th Line Amish Cemetery, Wellesley Township. Due to Provincial Restrictions there will be a limited number of people allowed in the home and at the cemetery. Social distancing must be respected and masks are mandatory. Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519-356-2382) assisted with the arrangements. www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca