|
|
January 12, 1932 - March 28, 2020 "If music be the food of love, play on..." If there is a celestial sphere in which the music resides, Erika is now playing on. She passed peacefully on March 28, 2020 at Village at University Gates Long Term Care. Erika was a classically trained pianist and although Martin, her enduring love, played only by ear and usually in the key of C, the world presented them with a chance to harmonize and improvise. And they did so together, creating a lifelong duet. Erika (Riki to her friends) was not just a wonderful mother but also friend, advisor, confidant, and inspiration to her children and members of the ensemble: Daniel (Renata), Cynthia Fox (Paul), and James (Nancy). Each of her grandchildren, Sasha, Nicolai, Erin, Brandyn, Olivia, and Sophie internalized, in his or her own fashion, their grandmother's sense of musical appreciation and joie de vivre. Great-grandmother to Edward, Daniella and Brynlee. She will be deeply missed by her only surviving sister, Helga Zimmerly (David) of Perth. Also missing her companionship is Donna Bradshaw, her walking, swimming and concert-going friend. Erika tended her unique market garden with patience and proficiency, reaping bountiful harvests that she cheerfully shared with many. McDougall neighbours have a special place in their hearts for Erika, whose charming personality and friendly disposition attracted anyone who ventured close to the property. Over many years, innumerable piano students benefitted from her musical expertise and inspiration. Later in life, she herself returned to lessons as a student of jazz under Pat Ludwig. Our heartfelt thanks to family and friends who enriched Erika's life in recent months through your visits that included music, treats, strolls, or conversation. A sincere thank you to the dementia care staff at the Hagey Neighbourhood at VUG for their kind and professional support through Erika's final cadenza. Cremation has taken place. A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. In this time of difficulty for local musicians, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony or the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival would be greatly appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 2, 2020