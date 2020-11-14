Born on October 21, 1939 to Anna and Martin Preikschas in Lithuania, Erika passed away surrounded by family at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on November 12, 2020. She was the youngest of 20 children and came to Canada in 1952, settling in the Kitchener area. Loving mother of Jane Gmeindl (John), Steve Mueller (Karen), Diane Zilinski (Bob) and Rob Petersen (Maxine). Proud Oma of Jacob, Erika, Kyle, Lisa, Sarah, Mike, Pam, Rob, Troy and Torin and "Old Oma" to Deaglan, Aly, Nate and Kayley. Erika was well-known as the owner of Erika's Bavarian Fashions, retiring at the age of 80. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. A gathering to celebrate Erika's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Erika's memorial.