Erla BRUBACHER

Passed away peacefully at her residence, RR 2, Wallenstein, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 63. Erla (Horst) Brubacher was the wife of Amsey Brubacher. Mother of Karen and Keith Metzger of RR 2, Wallenstein. Grandmother of six grandchildren. Daughter of Daniel and Florence (Martin) Horst of RR 1, Elmira. Sister of James and Eileen Horst, Vernon Horst, Marlene and Gordon Frey, Murray and Emma Horst, Donald and Mary Horst, Sharon and Ernie Martin, Wilma and Wayne Brubacher, Willis and Erma Horst, Nancy and Brian Martin, Martha and Murrel Sauder, Florence and Oscar Gingrich. A drive-by visitation will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the family home, 6516 Sideroad 17, Glen Allan. A private family service will be held at the home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9 a.m., then to Olivet Mennonite Meeting House for family interment and a private service by invitation. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com