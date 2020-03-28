|
Passed peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born April 10, 1926, Erma was in her 94th year. Predeceased by husband Ralph Johnston, in 2008, Erma is survived by her sons Jay and David, and daughter-in-law Kim. Proud grandmother of Jandi, Ian (wife Janna), and Krista (husband Michael). Great-grandchildren Olivia, Shar'Mayne, Peyton, Claire, Bennet, and Simon. Erma lived her entire life in Kitchener, Ontario and enjoyed summers with her family at their cottage on Belwood Lake, near Fergus. A lover of summer and sunshine, she was an avid swimmer, water skier and athlete. She won a Gold Medal for Breaststroke in the Ontario Senior Olympics at age 69. An enthusiastic member of the KWYMCA, Erma taught aerobics until age 75. Even in retirement she maintained a strong protocol of health fitness. Erma will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. In respect for the current pandemic, no formal ceremonies will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be enjoyed by those who knew her at a later date. "Together Again"
