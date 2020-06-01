Passed away with her daughters by her side at Innisfree House on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved mother of Janice Korn and Sandra Miller (Wayne). Predeceased by her parents Bill and Margaret Searth, sisters Elvira and Mildred and by her brother Howard. A private family visitation and service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery - Shantz Station. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Erma's memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 1, 2020.