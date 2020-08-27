1/1
Erminio STANIC
Passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Danica (nee Brajuha) for 66 years. Loving father of Delio and Laura. Cherished nonic of Jordan and Riley. Survived by siblings Romano (Australia), Marija (Croatia) and many other relatives in Canada, Croatia and Italy. Predeceased by his parents Ivan and Zora and his siblings: Nino, Berto, Lidija and Pina. There will be no visitation or reception. Erminio's family will have a graveside service at Woodland Cemetery on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Freeport Palliative Care would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Erminio's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
