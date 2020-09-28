1/1
Erna (Janzen) Wiens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on September 26, 2020 at Trinity Village Long Term Care in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Henry (1990). Loving mother of Louise (Ernie) Epp, Fred (Susan), Alan (Barbara), and Philip (Marian). Cherished Grandma of 11 grandchildren and cherished nana of 20 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lena, Elsa, Ed and Art (Darlene). Erna's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. Private Family Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the visitation and service for Erna must RSVP and face masks are mandatory. For those unable to attend, Erna's service may be viewed via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Gideons International in Canada, MCC Disaster Relief or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Erna's memorial and to RSVP.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved