Passed away on September 26, 2020 at Trinity Village Long Term Care in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Henry (1990). Loving mother of Louise (Ernie) Epp, Fred (Susan), Alan (Barbara), and Philip (Marian). Cherished Grandma of 11 grandchildren and cherished nana of 20 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lena, Elsa, Ed and Art (Darlene). Erna's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. Private Family Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the visitation and service for Erna must RSVP and face masks are mandatory. For those unable to attend, Erna's service may be viewed via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Gideons International in Canada, MCC Disaster Relief or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Erna's memorial and to RSVP.