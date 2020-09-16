1/1
Ernest "Ernie" HAYNES
In loving memory of retired OPP constable, Ernest David Haynes Sr., who passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on September 13, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife, Teri, of 33 years and children Elizabeth Breau, David (Krista) Haynes, Alan (Jodi) Judges, and Darryl (Jennifer) Judges, with whom he shared many special memories. Beaming and proud grandpa to Sierra (Mike) and great grandpa to Hazel. Ernie was a dedicated and accomplished OPP officer of 29 years and a proud participant in the OPP Pipes and Drums band. He will be remembered for his love of Elvis Presley, vintage movies, nice cars and animals. A special thank you to the incredible staff at Freeport Hospital's Palliative Care Unit for your compassionate care, kindness, and support during this difficult time. We are so thankful and grateful. Visitation will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, ON, (519)-749-8467. Guests are asked to RSVP in advance to attend the visitation. Masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ernie's memorial. "There'll be no sadness, no sorrow. No trouble, trouble I see. There will be peace in the valley for me, for me." -- Elvis Presley


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
