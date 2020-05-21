Passed away on May 18, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Valerie Klassen. Loving father of Gary (Karen), John (Tracey), Terry (LaSoi), Joel (Kathy) and step-father of Anita Kesselring and Vickie Piluk. Proud Papa of Catherine, Sarah, Alicia, Isaac, Nicole, Joshua, Melanie, Cailey, Emmalyn, Damian, Melody, Blake Cameron and his 3 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his granddaughter Bethany. Dear brother of Sheila Klassen and Mona Kent Klassen. Fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews. Ernie was a well respected house framer and owner of E&S Framing, having framed many houses in Kitchener and Cambridge. He was an avid card player and enjoyed many Euchre games with his friends in both the Galt and Hespeler Legions. He was born with a Deck of Cards in his hands! A private family service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Donations to Cystic Fibrosis would be appreciated. Online condolences may be place at www. memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 21, 2020.