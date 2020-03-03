Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernst Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernst Rudolf Gross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernst Rudolf Gross Obituary
Passed away on February 29, 2020 in his home at the age of 86. Will be remembered by his close friends Mac and Marilyn Clemmer and their family; Monica (Rod) Freeman and their children Kody, Brock and Ila, Micah, Marty, Marcus (Margo) and Mose. Ernst loved spending time outdoors and was an avid storyteller. Visitation will be held from 10 - 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Global Tribes Outreach - SELA English Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ernst's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernst's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -