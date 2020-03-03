|
|
Passed away on February 29, 2020 in his home at the age of 86. Will be remembered by his close friends Mac and Marilyn Clemmer and their family; Monica (Rod) Freeman and their children Kody, Brock and Ila, Micah, Marty, Marcus (Margo) and Mose. Ernst loved spending time outdoors and was an avid storyteller. Visitation will be held from 10 - 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Global Tribes Outreach - SELA English Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ernst's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 3, 2020