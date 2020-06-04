Ernst Sommerfeld
Ernst Sommerfeld, 1923-2020, died in his sleep on June 2, 2020. He will be deeply mourned by his wife, Hildegard (Falkenberg) of 65 years, and his children Ruth (Mark) Verlinden, Eva (Alfred) Mazereeuw, Elke (Gert) Rosenau, Rita (Ralph) Meiszinger, and Albert (Anne) Sommerfeld, his sixteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Born in Kandien, East Prussia, to Gustav and Emilie (Schneider) Sommerfeld, Ernst was the youngest child. In 1949 he immigrated to Canada with his mother and sister, the late Martha Jaehn, after losing three brothers (Heinrich, Otto, Albert) and his father in WWII. Predeceased by his brother Adolf. Brother-in-law of the late Herta and Alfred Seifert, Frieda and the late Gerhard Schade, Waldina and the late Karl Heinz Kloss, Bernhard and Finny Falkenberg. Ernst was an incredibly generous father and Opa, and his children were his pride and joy. He was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church for 45 years, where his faith was nurtured and he had many friends. He worked as a carpenter, loved swimming, hiking, biking, travelling, music, and talking to whomever he met. Please be advised, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre on Saturday, June 6th at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to support the family by viewing the service via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/Westmount-Memorial-Celebration-Centre- 1436327989933269/. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Liebenzell Mission, or Hope and Healing International. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 4, 2020.
