Died at Notre Dame Convent, Waterdown on March 7 at the age of 104, in her 83rd year as a School Sister of Notre Dame. Predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Stella (Streih) Malleck, her brothers, Joseph, Abner and Gerald and her sisters, Genevieve, Stella Frank, Noreen Quirk and Dorothy McKinlay. Lovingly remembered by the members of her religious community, her brother, Robert and sisters, Camilla, Prudence Badali and Lucille Alviano and relatives. Sister Estelle was a gifted musician. After graduating from St. Mary's High School, Kitchener, she entered the candidature at Notre Dame Convent, Waterdown in 1934. She advanced her studies in music by taking courses from the Toronto Conservatory of Music and attained her ATCM. From 1941 - 1951 while living at Notre Dame of Welland she taught piano. After a few years teaching students at Notre Dame Academy, Waterdown, she moved to Cambridge in 1954 where for the next 12 years she was music consultant in several schools, as well as teaching individual students. Not only did she teach music and direct choirs, but she was also organist in parish churches. In 1971 Sister Estelle went to Lingfield, England where she taught music at Notre Dame School. In 1973 she participated in an exchange program and moved to St. Paul, Minnesota to teach music at Sacred Heart School. On her return to Ontario in 1975 she taught in Aurora. Later, she ministered in Aroland, St. Agatha and Hanover. From 1988 - 1991 she lived in Dulwich, England. Here she visited the sick and elderly. Sister Estelle lived in Kitchener from 1992 - 2004. During this time, she was organist for some liturgies at Sacred Heart Church. On her retirement to Notre Dame Convent, Waterdown Sister Estelle continued to play the piano for various events. Visitors will be received at Notre Dame Convent on Tuesday, March 10 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Prayer service will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Notre Dame Convent on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Burlington
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 9, 2020