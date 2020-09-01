February 9, 1928 - August 29, 2020 Passed away at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Eric Burkhardt (2010). Dear mother of Beverly (Tom) Aicken and Bruce (late Charlotte) Burkhardt. Cherished grandma of Jacob (Kim), Erica (Steve), Russell (Samantha), Angela (Kevin), Robyn (Tommy), and Jason, and proud great- grandma of Tawnya, Jacob, Samuel, Wraeanna, Wrennae, Tye, Charlie, Holly, Thomas, Charlotte, Oscar, Jallaina, Brianna, and Charlotte and great-great-grandma of Nathaniel. Esther was the last surviving member of the Knechtel family. A private family service will be held with interment to follow at Mannheim Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church, 57 Stirling Ave. N., Kitchener, ON N2H 3G4, to the House of Friendship, 51 Charles St. E., Kitchener, ON N2G 2P3, or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com