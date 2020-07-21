1/1
Esther Gertrude HODGSON
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Strathcona Long Term Care, Mount Forest on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in 1938 to Alvin and Ethel (Guard) Hodgson. Sister of Bernice Hodgson of Elora and Ken and Gertie Hodgson of Durham. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Marion (George) Sullivan and brother Harold Hodgson. Esther moved to Heritage River Retirement Home in Elora after living in Kitchener for many years while working at Mutual Life. She was a long time member of The Church of The Holy Saviour in Waterloo. In her younger years Esther enjoyed bowling, traveling and camping at Honey Harbour with her family. She dearly loved the pets she had over the years. To honour Esther's wishes cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest in family plot in Greenfield Cemetery, Arthur. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Strathcona Long Term Care and Heritage River Retirement Home for the love and care that Esther received. Arrangements entrusted to the Crawford Funeral Chapel, Arthur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
24 George Street
Arthur, ON N0G 1A0
(519) 848-6872
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crawford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved