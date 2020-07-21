Passed away peacefully at the Strathcona Long Term Care, Mount Forest on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in 1938 to Alvin and Ethel (Guard) Hodgson. Sister of Bernice Hodgson of Elora and Ken and Gertie Hodgson of Durham. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Marion (George) Sullivan and brother Harold Hodgson. Esther moved to Heritage River Retirement Home in Elora after living in Kitchener for many years while working at Mutual Life. She was a long time member of The Church of The Holy Saviour in Waterloo. In her younger years Esther enjoyed bowling, traveling and camping at Honey Harbour with her family. She dearly loved the pets she had over the years. To honour Esther's wishes cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest in family plot in Greenfield Cemetery, Arthur. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Strathcona Long Term Care and Heritage River Retirement Home for the love and care that Esther received. Arrangements entrusted to the Crawford Funeral Chapel, Arthur.



