1/1
Esther Kuepfer Streicher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With sadness, Esther's family announces her passing, peacefully in her 99th year. Esther was born in Wellesley Township on January 22, 1922 and passed away on November 29, 2020 at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton, Ontario. She married Michael Streicher in 1944 and together they farmed at Fernbank for 29 years. The last of her generation in both Kuepfer and Streicher families, she is survived by her 8 children, Henry (Helen), Ervin (Ella), Raymond (Velma), Eunice (Robert), Michael, Ruth, Robert (Beverly) and Deborah (Bernard), 12 grandchildren, Craig, Donovan, Anita, Susan, Trevor, Karen, Lelia, Garret, Stephanie, Ellen, Shawn and Michael. She is survived by 11 great grandchildren Dawson, Cassidy, Teagan, Rohen, Clara-Joy, Evelyn, Annabelle, Gwendolyn, Forest, Eden and Ivy Freda Esther. Her latest great granddaughter was born 6 days before her passing and carries her name. Esther was predeceased by husband Michael in 1996 and granddaughter Jolene in 2001, also by parents Veronica (Herrfort) and Peter S. Kuepfer, siblings Lydia (Joseph) Jantzi, Simeon (Katie) Kuepfer, Solomon (Clara) Kuepfer, Annie (Gideon) Streicher, John (infancy), Daniel (Clara) Kuepfer, and Amos (Lena) Kuepfer. Her family will treasure memories of her steadfast faith in God, the abundant flower and vegetable gardens she kept in her earlier days, the pure joy in seeing her grandchildren, her skill and love of quilting, and the keen talent she displayed playing Dominos and Dutch Blitz. A special thanks to the frontline workers at Knollcrest Lodge. A private family service will be conducted at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer St. Milverton on Friday December 4, 2020 at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in the former Riverdale Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be posted at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd.
7 Spencer Street
Milverton, ON N0K 1M0
(519) 595-8203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd. Milverton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved