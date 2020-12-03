With sadness, Esther's family announces her passing, peacefully in her 99th year. Esther was born in Wellesley Township on January 22, 1922 and passed away on November 29, 2020 at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton, Ontario. She married Michael Streicher in 1944 and together they farmed at Fernbank for 29 years. The last of her generation in both Kuepfer and Streicher families, she is survived by her 8 children, Henry (Helen), Ervin (Ella), Raymond (Velma), Eunice (Robert), Michael, Ruth, Robert (Beverly) and Deborah (Bernard), 12 grandchildren, Craig, Donovan, Anita, Susan, Trevor, Karen, Lelia, Garret, Stephanie, Ellen, Shawn and Michael. She is survived by 11 great grandchildren Dawson, Cassidy, Teagan, Rohen, Clara-Joy, Evelyn, Annabelle, Gwendolyn, Forest, Eden and Ivy Freda Esther. Her latest great granddaughter was born 6 days before her passing and carries her name. Esther was predeceased by husband Michael in 1996 and granddaughter Jolene in 2001, also by parents Veronica (Herrfort) and Peter S. Kuepfer, siblings Lydia (Joseph) Jantzi, Simeon (Katie) Kuepfer, Solomon (Clara) Kuepfer, Annie (Gideon) Streicher, John (infancy), Daniel (Clara) Kuepfer, and Amos (Lena) Kuepfer. Her family will treasure memories of her steadfast faith in God, the abundant flower and vegetable gardens she kept in her earlier days, the pure joy in seeing her grandchildren, her skill and love of quilting, and the keen talent she displayed playing Dominos and Dutch Blitz. A special thanks to the frontline workers at Knollcrest Lodge. A private family service will be conducted at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer St. Milverton on Friday December 4, 2020 at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in the former Riverdale Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be posted at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca