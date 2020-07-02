Esther Marie Kent passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 94. Born February 22, 1926 in Kitchener, Ontario, daughter of Nick and Lucy Toleff. Moving to Galt in 1939, she was employed at Bell Canada for 10 years, and in 1966 moved to Allen-Bradley, retiring in 1992 after 25 years. Esther loved gardening and cooking. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her son James Kent, daughter Janet Heikoop, and granddaughter Kary Heikoop, all residing in Calgary, Alberta. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends. Esther was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Zinger, and brothers Dennis Toleff and Bill Toleff. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Esther's neighbours for their support, and the Medical B2 Ward Staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care. Due to Covid-19, there will not be a visitation prior to the funeral. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Ambrose Church. Please call the T. Little Funeral Home at (519) 623-1290 to reserve your spot at church, as space is limited. If guests are unable to bring their own face masks, one will be provided. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial donation may do so to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.