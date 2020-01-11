|
Esther Marjorie Schwass, 81, of Tavistock passed away peacefully in the Maples Home for Seniors, Tavistock on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1938, a daughter of the late Michael and Sarah (Baechler) Jutzi. Esther is survived by her husband, Howard Schwass, whom she married on June 1, 1957; four sons, James and wife Cathy Schwass, Richard and wife Jo-Anne Schwass, Bruce Schwass and spouse Matt Peck, Greg and wife Donna Schwass; three grandchildren, Daniel Schwass, Matthew Schwass and Olivia Schwass; two sisters, Hilda and husband Elmer L. Wagler, Mary Ellen and husband Emmanuel Brubacher; stepbrother Nelson and wife Barbara Zehr; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Vernon and Linda Schwass and Margaret Tugwood along with several nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her brother, Lloyd Jutzi in infancy; sisters Alice and husbands Elmer B. Wagler and Robert Schiedel, Ruby and husband Vernon Roth, Velma and husband David Gerber; her stepmother, Druscilla Roth; by stepsisters Laurene Roth and Catherine Zehr; by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law William Tugwood, Jean and Vincent Rumig. Relatives and friends will be received in the Francis Funeral Home, 77 Woodstock Street North, Tavistock on Sunday, January 12th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in Tavistock Mennonite Church on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Pastor Jim Brown will officiate. Interment in East Zorra Mennonite Cemetery, 16th line. Reception Following. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association, the , the Children's Wish Foundation or Tavistock Mennonite Church would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home by called 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be made at www.francisfh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020