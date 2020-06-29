Esther Viola ROTH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 96 years. She will be sadly missed by her sister Mildred Ruppert, brother Kenneth Roth and sister-in law Katie Roth as well as five nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Samuel Roth and Catherine (nee Brenneman), sisters and brothers; Edna Miller (Eli), Nelson Roth, Mary Roth and brother-in-law Lorne Ruppert. Esther was a faithful member of Cedar Grove Amish Mennonite Church in Wellesley and a retired employee of J.M. Schneiders Cheese in Wellesley. A private family service will be held at Cedar Grove Amish Mennonite Church followed by interment in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Christian Aid Ministries would be appreciated. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved