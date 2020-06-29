Peacefully at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 96 years. She will be sadly missed by her sister Mildred Ruppert, brother Kenneth Roth and sister-in law Katie Roth as well as five nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Samuel Roth and Catherine (nee Brenneman), sisters and brothers; Edna Miller (Eli), Nelson Roth, Mary Roth and brother-in-law Lorne Ruppert. Esther was a faithful member of Cedar Grove Amish Mennonite Church in Wellesley and a retired employee of J.M. Schneiders Cheese in Wellesley. A private family service will be held at Cedar Grove Amish Mennonite Church followed by interment in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Christian Aid Ministries would be appreciated. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 29, 2020.