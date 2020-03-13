|
|
Passed away peacefully at Forest Heights Long-Term Care Home on March 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Manuel Barata Figueira (2019) for 64 years. Loving mother of the late Manuel Domingues Figueira (2017) and mother-in-law of Kathy. Proud Avó of Aron (Shay) and Kristina and great-grandmother of Brice. Daughter of the late Manuel and Deolinda Domingues. Survived by her three brothers, she will be missed and fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada and Portugal. Etelvina lived a long and full life, emigrating from Portugal to Angola in 1957 and then choosing to immigrate to Canada with her son and husband in 1965. Her years of hard work as a seamstress in a factory prior to retirement was rewarded by three decades of quality time spent with her family. Etelvina and her late husband Manuel were inseparable; they were fortunate to enjoy a long and fulfilling retirement together, spent by travelling, spending time with family and enjoying time together at their summer house in Portugal. She will always be remembered for her love of cooking and how she routinely showed her love of others through her wonderful traditional Portuguese dishes - no one ever went hungry at Etelvina's table. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in her hometown in Portugal, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband and son. Thank you to the staff at Fergus Place Retirement Home and Forest Heights Long Term Care Home for their support in her short stays the last few months. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519-772-1237
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 13, 2020