|
|
Born January 4, 1927 in Semans, SK. Ethel passed away peacefully in her 94th year on February 20, 2020 at Caressant Care in Fergus. Predeceased by her parents, Johann (John) Hangartner and Emma Jane McLaughlin, her loving husband Ralph Bott (2013), her son Russel Bott (2010) and her son in law Paul Ritter (2008). Ethel was the last surviving member of her birth family of two brothers and seven sisters. Loving mother of Rosemeri Ritter of Alma, Jane (Clark) Reed of Port Alberni, BC and Richard Bott of Alma. Grandmother of David (Jenny) Ritter of Centre Wellington, Kelly (Jeffrey) Crawford of Fergus, Patricia Ritter of Elmira, Kathleen Reed of Nanaimo, BC, Kristopher (Hannah) Reed of Fort St. John, BC, Carson (Elise) Bott of Vancouver, BC, Malcolm and Hayden Bott of Fergus, and Robbin Bott of Smith Falls, ON. Great grandmother of Jade and Chase Ritter, Danika Atkinson, and Kharington Crawford. Private family service will be held at Graham Giddy Funeral Home, Fergus and burial will follow at the Elora Cemetery. Lovingly remembered.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020