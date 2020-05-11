Doucette, Ethel Joan Went to be with her loving Saviour Jesus Christ, Thursday, May 7, at 12:40 p.m., peacefully. She was in her 95th year and lived through many of life's challenges by the Grace of God. Ethel was born in Powassan, Ontario where she was brought up on her family farm until the age of 16 years old. She took a job as a nanny for a local family. She married at the age of 18 to William Howard Doucette. She and Howard had 7 children. Her pride and joy. Ethel is predeceased by her parents Blanche and George Dagenais. Ethel was also predeceased by her husband Howard and her Son Gordie. Ethel is survived by her daughters Joanne Perrin (Bill), Marjorie Koenig (Peter), Lynda Hubert (Rick), Sharon Hillis (John), Debbie Doucette, and Laurie Sipes (Bill). Ethel had many grandchildren, Jackie, Jeff, Jody, Sean, Ryan, Peter, David (predeceased), Kelly, Cody (predeceased), Tara, Craig, Kayla, Lee, Jordan, and Natalie. She has several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was a beloved sister of many siblings, and is survived by her sisters Agnes, Bernice (Arnie), Evelyn and her brother Joe (Renate). She was a faithful member of her church St. Aloysius and later St. Martins where she volunteered in many capacities. Ethel worked all her life in different sales roles and volunteer positions. She loved to help people and that was a wonderful way to do so. She was a loving and gentle human being who always showed her support and love to whomever came her way. She was selfless and a testimony of God's grace and her heart was for the lost and forgotten. She had an amazing sense of humor which she showed regularly even amidst her trials. She never gave up and wouldn't let you feel bad for her. She loved children and even animals were drawn to her. She was fiercely independent but loved the attention of loved ones coming to be with her. She lived for the reports and visits and phone calls of family. Her family was everything to her and every night she thanked God for her "Precious" family and prayed for them by name. She was a prayer warrior and she prayed regularly for those she loved and even those she didn't know. She lived in Kitchener for over 50 years and then moved to Drayton, Ontario to be with her daughters, Laurie and Debbie, who lived there and be closer to daughters that lived North. For close to 20 years she lived in Drayton before her passing, where she was well loved and cared for and involved with local family at every opportunity. She made many friends at "The Crest" in Drayton, where she lived and participated in exercise class, coffee hour, and birthday celebrations right up to her 94th year. She cared very much for her neighbours and loved to visit and have them visit her. In her latter years, she was delighted to have the March of Dimes workers come to help her with various things, but mostly she enjoyed their visits and conversations. She equally blessed them with her encouragement and care. Friends may pay their respects from 3 - 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Family are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be permitted in the building at a time. Guests are asked to wait in their vehicles until they are able to come into the building. Extended family and friends are invited to view Ethel and Gordie's service via live stream on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Palmerston and District Hospital or the Canadian Bible Society (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ethel's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.