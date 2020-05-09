Eugenie Aline Desjardins
On Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Aline passed away from Covid-19. Aline was the dear partner of George Thorman. She is survived by her mother, Jeannine Desjardins of Trinity Village LTC, as well as her aunts and uncles Gerry, Andre, Terry, Rita, Norman, Edna and Marie. She was predeceased by her father, Vincent. Aline is lovingly remembered by many dear friends, including Susan and Sheila with whom she travelled to and around Europe in 1968 and remained close friends, Rosemary, her friend and co-worker in Kitchener, and many other friends in Kitchener, Toronto, England, Hong Kong and Australia. Aline suffered from Progressive MS for the last 15 to 20 years of her life and was living at peopleCare A.R. Goudie prior to her short time in hospital. She faced many difficulties in her last years, but we could still share a laugh and remember good times from the past. George remembers her as "the dearest, sweetest person" he ever knew. We will all remember you with love, Aline. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. If you wish, donations can be made in Aline's memory to the MS Society - Waterloo Chapter or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519-749-8467). Please visit www.henrywalser.com to visit Aline's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
