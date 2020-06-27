It is with great sadness that her family announces the death of their beloved mother Eula Mae Myers. Eula Mae died peacefully at Innisfree Hospice on June 24, 2020. Eula Mae was known by so many friends in the K/W region as the warm, smiling red-head with the very big heart. Eula Mae loved life and was full of life - she loved yellow roses, roadrunners, Texas bluebells, the hills of Pennsylvania, her Monday night book club, (which met on Wednesday afternoons), weaving, The Canadian Federation of University Women, playing bridge with her friends, and the community of Knox Presbyterian Church. But most of all, Eula Mae loved the life she shared with her cherished husband Bob and her children, grandchildren and extended family. We are so proud of our mother and her selfless life of kindness, generosity and joy. We will miss you Mom, our lives less bright without you, but our hearts full of your generous and unconditional love. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Eula Mae's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to the Innisfree House would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 27, 2020.