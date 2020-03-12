|
Eva May (Fischer) Murray of Listowel, peacefully passed into the arms of her Lord, surrounded by loving family, at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in her 92nd year. Wife of the late Charlie Harrison and the late Don Murray. Cherished aunt of Sherry and Mervyn Quipp of Monkton and their family, James and Louise Gill of Stratford, and Kerry and Vickie Harrison of Pompano Beach, Florida. Adored stepmother of Ellen and Lorne Underwood of Belmore, Terry and Ann Murray of R.R. 2, Clifford, and Patricia Murray of Clifford, and loved by their families. Eva is survived by her brother Percy Fischer of Listowel, and brother-in-law Jack Murray and his wife Shirley of Clifford. Predeceased by her sister Grace Fischer. Eva was a law clerk in Listowel for 40 years, made excellent by her amazing memory and meticulous attention to detail, both traits that never left her. She worked endlessly on family trees, turning dry history into fascinating stories. She never forgot a birthday. Eva loved a fierce card game, her daily newspaper, crossword puzzles, and ice cream. Much loved. Much missed. An Order of the Eastern Star Memorial Service will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Sunday, March 15th at 1:00 p.m. followed by visitation until 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Calvary United Church, Listowel, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Spring interment in North Logan Cemetery. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation or Calvary United Church, Listowel would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020