Evangeline Adele (Stortz) RAFTIS
of Arthur passed away at the Palmerston and District Hospital, on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Raftis (1969). Cherished mother of Colleen and Doug Emslie of St. Catharines and Jim and Bev Raftis of Arthur. Dearly loved grandmother of Dan Emslie (Stephanie), Kelly Shewfelt (Dan) and Steven Emslie (Victoria); Nick Raftis (Rachel), Mark Raftis and Lindsay Raftis (Kurtis). Great Grandmother of Heidi and Jake Shewfelt and Maverick Raftis. Sister of Rev. George Stortz. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret (Kain) Stortz, her siblings Frank Stortz (Bridget), Ambrose Stortz (Sheila), Helen Walsh (Ivor), John Stortz (Mary) and Genevieve Robertson (Jack), mother-in-law and father-in-law Jim and Blanche Raftis and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Tom Raftis (Fran), Edward Raftis (Mary), Rev. Ambrose Raftis, Leo Raftis (Jean) and John Raftis (Dimp). The family will receive friends at the Crawford Funeral Chapel, 243 George Street, Arthur on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Please visit the Funeral Home Website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca to schedule a time to attend the visitation or you can call to schedule a time at 519-848-6872. Due to Provincial Restrictions there will be a limited number of people allowed in the Funeral Home. Social distancing must be respected, and masks are required. Due to Covid 19 a private family Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Arthur followed by interment in St. John's Cemetery Arthur. As expressions of sympathy donations to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 4, 2020.
